Elton John hospitalized in France after suffering fall at home

Music icon Elton John was hospitalized in France on Sunday after suffering a fall in his home.

John, 76, was taken to the local hospital "as a precautionary measure" and received a checkup before being "immediately discharged" on Monday morning. He "is now back at home and in good health," a representative for the singer told Fox News Digital.

"He is healthy and doing well," they added.

FILE - Elton John performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on June 24, 2022, in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The "Cold Heart" singer lives in a 1920s home in Nice, France , which overlooks the Mediterranean Sea. He dubbed it "the summer house," according to Architectural Digest.

The home has been a retreat and destination for many celebrities, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as Elizabeth Hurley.

Earlier in August, John was photographed out to dinner with Kevin Spacey in Nice after testifying virtually on behalf of the actor in his sexual assault trial.

FILE - Sir Elton John performs on the Pyramid stage during day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2023, in Glastonbury, England. (Jim Dyson/Redferns)

After decades of touring, John announced that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which he just concluded, would be his last. It had been delayed due to John's health as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour - and the whole world - would have experienced in the next 5 years. And every step of the way, my fans have been there. You have stuck with me, you have supported me, you have been patient and you have kept turning out for every single last show," John shared to social media, of his final performance in July.



"Saturday night was magical. I’m trying to process it and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring. I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss you all and how much your support has humbled me - it will stay with me forever," he concluded.

FILE - Sir Elton John, with his partner David Furnish, after being made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to Music and to Charity during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Nov. 10, 2021, in Windsor, England. (Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Father to two sons Zachary, 12 and Elijah, 10 with husband David Furnish , John has additional homes in London and the U.S.

A close friend of Princess Diana, John was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998 for his musical and philanthropic contributions. He also was appointed a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2020, by King Charles, who was still a prince at the time.

FILE - Sir Elton John sings 'Candle in the Wind' at the funeral if Diana, Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 6, 1997, in London, England. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

