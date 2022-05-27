Emergency Burn Ban issued for Hays County through Memorial Day weekend

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra implemented an emergency burn ban through Memorial Day weekend.

The burn ban will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 28 and will remain in effect until Tuesday, May 31.

"In consultation with the Hays County Fire Marshal, I believe the current circumstances in the unincorporated areas of Hays County create a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning," Becerra said.

Fire Marshal Mark Wobus says areas in Hays County, even those that received recent rainfall, may see an increase in fire activity due to high winds and extremely low humidity.

Those who violate the emergency burn ban face a Class C Misdemeanor charge, punishable by a fine up to $500.

Several other counties in the Central Texas area are currently under a burn ban, including Travis. View the complete list here.