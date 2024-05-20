Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade marries longtime partner in intimate ceremony

article

Congratulations are in order for rapper Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers and her husband, Evan McClintock, after they tied the knot over the weekend!

According to TMZ, the wedding took place in Battle Creek, MI, in front of a modest-sized crowd of family and friends.

Mathers even posted about the special day on her Instagram page.

"Waking up a wife this week," the 28-year-old podcaster/social media influencer posted. "We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt."

"Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife," she continued.

TMZ reported that Mathews and her famous rapper dad even shared a dance and shared pictures.

The outlet reported that the newlyweds had been dating since 2016 and got engaged last February.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.