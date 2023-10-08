Empire State Building lights up blue and white for Israel

NYC's most iconic landmark--the Empire State Building, lit up blue and white Saturday night after the Hamas surprise attack in Israel.

Video shows the moment the building's lights changed to the colors of the Israeli flag at 10 p.m.

The Israeli flag is white with two horizontal blue stripes and a Star of David in the middle.

According to the Empire State's Instagram, the building was only blue and white for one hour.

Israel declared war Sunday morning in response to the surprise attack from the Gaza trip.

At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel — an attack on this scale (in Israel) has not been seen in decades — and more than 300 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory.

Israel's security cabinet voted to officially go to war for the first time since 1973: The U.S. confirmed it would be sending strike teams to assist.

Storyful contributed to this report.