Encouraging signs about COVID numbers in Austin but concerns remain

Texas and Austin specifically are seeing some reassuring signs when it comes to the COVID-19 outbreak, now that any sort of holiday surges have passed. But health officials caution it takes just one day of social gatherings — like in Super Bowl Sunday — to send those numbers in the wrong direction, so they will be watching those numbers closely in the days and weeks to come.

Over the weekend, the number of COVID-related hospitalizations in Texas dipped below 10,000 for the first time since December. In Austin, just 60 new hospital admissions reported Friday puts us on the cusp of moving from the Red Zone back into the Orange Zone.

Many are wondering whether that will hold given Super Bowl gatherings. Bars we stopped by Sunday, although busy, seemed to be following protocols—by limiting capacity, putting up dividers, and ensuring people stayed within their own groups. Austin Mayor Steve Adler is urging Austinites to continue to avoid gatherings and remain vigilant, despite encouraging numbers.

On the vaccine front, Gov. Greg Abbott touted the news on Twitter late Sunday that nearly 600,000 people had been vaccinated in just the past four days. However, in our area, just under 40,000 people have been vaccinated by Austin Public Health—altogether.

APH is expected to receive another 12,000 vaccinations this week, and officials say shots will soon be available through local CVS and Walgreens locations. Also, beginning Monday, APH will roll out a new call center to contact folks once it’s their turn to be vaccinated, particularly those over 80 who may not be accessing email frequently.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler says he has been encouraged by conversations with the Biden administration, and is optimistic everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to receive it, heading into this summer. For more information, visit austintexas.gov/covid19.

