Esquina Tango reopens outside amid pandemic, now faces noise violations for outdoor music

The nonprofit Esquina Tango is an Austin staple on the east side and has offered classes for 15 years. They believe their role now is even greater than before.

"We realized our job was even more important during this pandemic because we are keeping people healthy in their mind and in their body," said director Monica Caivano.

They closed down in March, going online only. It was in September when they finally opened their doors back up...but this time they did so outside. "We started with masks, the pads, the social distancing dance platforms," said Caivano.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Participants were able to come and learn to tango outside. The nonprofit even would bring in local musicians, one of the hardest-hit groups during the pandemic, but what's threatening their organization now is not the pandemic, but it's a city sound ordinance.

"There is a sound ordinance that tells us we need a permit to have amplified sound outside," she said.

Per the city's email, they cannot get a permit because they are within 100 feet of other houses, therefore they aren't eligible. So they can't operate indoors or outdoors at this point. "We are a nonprofit, they treat us as a commercial building, we've been here for 15 years, we are working really hard to take care of the community," said co-director Gustavo Simplis.

RELATED: Austin health authority warns hospitals could be overwhelmed around holidays

Simplis says they wrap up classes a little before 10 at night. He also says neighbors have already signed a petition for the city to compromise with the organization.

"The music is very calm, Bossa Nova, Tango, it's not like there is a Rock and Roll band here trying to disturb the neighbors," said Simplis.

"The petition is to ask the community do you feel this is a safe temporary fix? Can we ask the mayor and city council to find a way to still work and try to be good neighbors? We can find a way temporarily until it's safe to go back inside, we can stay outside," said Caivano.

RELATED: Austin-Travis County COVID-19 orders extended through February 16

The directors have created a petition asking city leaders to "assist in finding the temporary crisis-time mechanisms of flexibility that will enable community connection and culture to prevail--and prevent Esquina--and all of its community-strengthening elements...from becoming an unforced casualty of the pandemic circumstances we're all facing together."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE AUSTIN NEWS