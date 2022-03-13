Expand / Collapse search

Everything Everywhere All At Once, starring Michelle Yeoh, premieres at SXSW

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
SXSW
FOX 7 Austin

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is an adventurous A24 sci-fi film directed by the duo known as ‘Daniels’, made up of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. 

SXSW 2022: Daniels talks about 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known as the Daniels, talk on the red carpet SXSW premiere of their film at the Paramount Theatre.

The film tells the story of a Chinese woman, played by Michelle Yeoh, who is thrust into the multiverse while trying to finish her taxes. 

Yeoh's character, Evelyn, is then faced with a series of adventurous and confusing challenges as she tries to make her way through the multiverse she unexpectedly found herself within.

The multiverse lands Evelyn's loved ones and acquaintances in front of her as enemies and other unexpected roles as she tries to figure her way out of her shocking, yet hilarious, situation.

SXSW 2022: Michelle Yeoh talks about 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

The actress talks on the red carpet SXSW premiere of her film at the Paramount Theatre.

Yeoh, along with her cast mates Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis graced the red carpet to kick off the SXSW Film Festival on March 11 with the world premiere of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once.’

Curtis' character, Deirdre Beaubeirdra, starts the film off helping Eveylyn with her taxes. Later in the film, she transforms into somewhat of a villain. 

SXSW 2022: Jamie Lee Curtis talks about 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

The actress talks on the red carpet SXSW premiere of her film at the Paramount Theatre.

Stephanie Hsu plays Evelyn's daughter and is seen in several surprising scenarios throughout Evelyn's multiverse adventure. 

SXSW 2022: Stephanie Hsu talks about 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

The actress talks about her role in the film on the SXSW red carpet premiere at the Paramount Theatre.

The film is described as a "hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure" and a movie unlike any other. 

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is set to release on March 25. 

