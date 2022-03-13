Everything Everywhere All At Once, starring Michelle Yeoh, premieres at SXSW

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is an adventurous A24 sci-fi film directed by the duo known as ‘Daniels’, made up of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

The film tells the story of a Chinese woman, played by Michelle Yeoh, who is thrust into the multiverse while trying to finish her taxes.

Yeoh's character, Evelyn, is then faced with a series of adventurous and confusing challenges as she tries to make her way through the multiverse she unexpectedly found herself within.

The multiverse lands Evelyn's loved ones and acquaintances in front of her as enemies and other unexpected roles as she tries to figure her way out of her shocking, yet hilarious, situation.

Yeoh, along with her cast mates Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis graced the red carpet to kick off the SXSW Film Festival on March 11 with the world premiere of ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once.’

Curtis' character, Deirdre Beaubeirdra, starts the film off helping Eveylyn with her taxes. Later in the film, she transforms into somewhat of a villain.

Stephanie Hsu plays Evelyn's daughter and is seen in several surprising scenarios throughout Evelyn's multiverse adventure.

The film is described as a "hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure" and a movie unlike any other.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is set to release on March 25.

