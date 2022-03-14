The Last Movie Stars, directed by Ethan Hawke, premieres at SXSW

Ethan Hawke directs a multi-chapter documentary ‘The Last Movie Stars’ that tells the story of one of the most famous Hollywood couples in history- Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

Transcriptions of interviews of Paul and Joanne, as well as their loved ones, are used to shed light on a more intimate side of their lives. The film explores the couples career and how the two became such cultural legacies.

According to Variety, several actors were recruited to tell the story of the iconic Hollywood couple. Oscar Isaac, George Clooney, Sam Rockwell and Laura Linney read the couple's journals on camera.

The first chapter of the six-hour film premiered at SXSW on March 14, with Hawke and his wife Ryan in attendance. Ryan Hawke is a producer of the film, alongside Emily Wachtel, Lisa Long Adler and Adam Gibbs.

Hawke paid homage to Austin while on the Paramount Theatre red carpet, noting that his parents were University of Texas students. Hawke also speaks on Austin's growth, saying that it's different every time he visits.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage, premieres at SXSW

DMZ, starring Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt, premieres at SXSW

The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, premieres at SXSW

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter