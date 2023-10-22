South Austin bar marks Formula 1 with inaugural Bassett Hound Grand Prix
AUSTIN, Texas - This weekend is not just for fast cars but for our furry friends.
The Lustre Pearl South hosted the inaugural Bassett Hound Grand Prix in South Austin where attendees could watch Formula 1 on the big screen while Bassett hounds hit their own track.
The racers competed for the title of the fastest Bassett hound.
There was also food and drinks, a "paw pup" market with local vendors, and the opportunity for attendees to meet adoptable dogs from Happy Hearts Dog Rescue.