Prince Harry, other celebrities at Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

It's no surprise that the biggest names in Formula 1 racing are in Austin, Texas for the United States Grand Prix, but it is a surprise to see which big name celebrities show up to watch the race.

Here's a look at a few people you may recognize who were in town.

_____

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on in the Mercedes garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore takes part in the Red Bull Racing pit stop practice during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 19, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Imag Expand

Adam Driver

Adam Driver walks in the Paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 19, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

RELATED STORIES:

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt visits Williams Racing during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images for Williams Racing)

Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood visits Williams Racing during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images for Williams Racing)

Ed Sheeran and Geri Horner (member of The Spice Girls)

Ed Sheeran (C) poses for a photo with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Geri Horner in the garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on October 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Image Expand

Miles Chamley-Watson and Joe Jonas

Fencer Miles Chamley-Watson and singer/songwriter Joe Jonas on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan looks on from the Scuderia AlphaTauri garage prior to the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

WATCH: INTERVIEW WITH LANDO NORRIS

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz walks on the grid during F1 Academy Series Round 7:Austin race 2 at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy