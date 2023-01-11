FAA system outage grounds all flights at Austin airport

An FAA system outage is causing ground stops nationwide including Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

If you have a flight today, ABIA officials say you should expect delays this morning and throughout the day.

As of 7 a.m., there have been 135 delays and 14 cancelations at ABIA, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Airport officials say you should stay in contact with your airline and check your flight status before heading to the airport.

An advisory noted an issue with NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions), a system that sends out information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations.

As of 6 a.m., the FAA said, "The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. While some functions are beginning to come back online, National Airspace System operations remain limited."

The FAA says it has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says, "The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.