Face coverings no longer required at Dell Diamond

The Round Rock Express says that face coverings will no longer be required to attend the team's games at Dell Diamond.

The team says that Major League Baseball provided its clubs with updated COVID-19 health and safety policies related to fan attendance at Professional Development League ballparks.

Clubs are now allowed to defer to local authorities on the requirement of face coverings in ballparks by attendees.

In March, Gov. Greg Abbott rescinded the state's mask mandate and fully opened Texas businesses. Williamson County followed suit, but the city of Round Rock chose to require masks until the end of April.

The Round Rock Express says that MLB has also eliminated the requirement for buffer zones between the dugout and bullpen and fans in attendance. However, the team says it will continue to provide socially distant, pod-style seating in the entire left field Home Run Porch (Sections 206-209), as well as Sections 110 and 111 for fans who wish to remain socially distanced.

The Express is set to open a six-game homestand against the Sugar Land Skeeters on May 13 at 7:05 p.m.

