City of Round Rock will continue to require residents wear masks

The City of Round Rock is still requiring residents to wear masks, despite Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift the statewide mask mandate.

The city said in a press release today that the local ordinance requiring face coverings remains in effect through April 29.

The press release notes that the action taken by Round Rock City Council was by emergency ordinance under Section 3.14 of the City’s Home Rule Charter. "This action does not require approval by the state, and as such is outside the scope of the governor’s orders related to COVID-19," according to the City of Round Rock.

The first instance of violation of the ordinance will result in a verbal or written warning. After receiving a warning, subsequent violations of the ordinance are subject to a fine of $200 for each violation, according to the city.

Individuals over the age of 10 must wear face coverings when not able to maintain 6 feet social distancing both inside public or commercial buildings and outdoors, except in the following cases:

When you can maintain 6 feet of social distance ​​

When exercising or engaging in physical activity

When in a building or participating in an activity that requires security surveillance or screening, such as banks

While consuming food or drink

When doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety, or security risk

When outside with a group of only members of a single household

When other mitigation strategies, such as plexiglass, provides adequate separation

The City of Round Rock answers some FAQs

How is City of Round Rock’s face covering ordinance able to remain in effect?

The action taken by Round Rock City Council was by emergency ordinance under Section 3.14 of the Round Rock City Charter. This action does not require approval by the State, and as such is outside the scope of the Governor’s orders related to COVID-19.

How long will Round Rock’s ordinance stay in effect?

The expiration of the current ordinance is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021. Emergency ordinances are effective for 60 days after the date they go into effect or are extended and require 5 out of 7 Council members’ votes to pass.

In what cases must I wear a face covering?

Nothing in the emergency ordinance precludes businesses or other establishments from requiring employees or customers to follow additional hygiene measures, including the wearing of face coverings when social distancing is possible.

Why should I wear a face covering?

COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets. Respiratory droplets travel into the air when you cough, sneeze, talk, shout or sing. These droplets can then land in the mouths or noses of people who are near you or they may breathe these droplets in. Masks are a simple barrier to help prevent your respiratory droplets from reaching others. Studies show that masks reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth. Wearing a face covering protects our fellow community members and helps keep our local businesses open.

What are the consequences for violating the ordinance?

The first instance of violation of the ordinance will result in a verbal or written warning. After receiving a warning, subsequent violations of the ordinance are subject to a fine of $200 for each violation. You can read the Ordinance in full online here: https://www.roundrocktexas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/O-2020-0374-12_17_2020-1.pdf.

How did the city reach the conclusion that a local ordinance is needed?

Originally, the argument was made the state mandate placed an undue burden on small businesses to enforce face covering mandates, while the City ordinance puts the responsibility – and penalties – on individuals who violate the mandate. Research shows the public health benefits of wearing a mask in certain situations. Encouraging compliance with CDC guidelines through this ordinance will continue to decrease the spread of COVID-19 while more vaccinations become available in our area. More people wearing masks and practicing good social distancing will help prevent illness, particularly in enclosed spaces.

What about personal responsibility?

It is imperative our community slow the spread of COVID-19 to avoid excessive hospitalizations and to help keep our economy open for business. Individuals need to do their part to keep our community healthy and business in Round Rock open by wearing a mask when required as well as other CDC recommendations, including social distancing, hand washing, staying home if you feel sick, etc.