Fairmont Austin to reopen to guests, visitors on June 1

Fairmont Austin will be reopening to guests and visitors on June 1.

The hotel says it is now taking reservations for stays beginning Monday and will be adhering to federal, state, and local authorities' health and safety guidelines as well as their parent company's new operational standards.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

All guests and employees entering will be subject to a required temperature check with a secondary screening process for any individual with a temperature over 99.6° degrees Fahrenheit. Other safety protocols in place include:

Guests will be provided with individual sanitizer, wipes and masks

Starting in July, guest access to medical professionals and tele-medical support

Reinforced cleaning program in public areas with frequent disinfection of high-touch areas

Strengthed room cleaning protocols including extra disinfection of high-touch areas

Social distancing enforced in all common areas

Sanitizer provided in key public areas, like the front desk, elevators, restaurant, etc

Reinforced food safety standards and new buffet protocols

Safe room service provided at no extra charge in case of restaurant closure

Contactless check-in, check-out and payments whenever possible

Dedicated guest hotline to answer questions and best prepare their stay

Employees given comprehensive safety and hygiene training.

Fairmont Austin says their latest operational standards were developed and vetted by a team of expert advisors to ensure maximum efficacy in preventing the spread of all viruses and pathogens, including COVID-19.

Advertisement

RELATED: Fairmont Austin turns the skyline burnt orange

“Fairmont Austin’s top priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our guests, colleagues and the local community. Caring for them and creating special moments is at the heart of who we are and what we do,” said general manager Nenad Praporski in a release. “Today, we are laser-focused on keeping our guests and employees safe by preventing the spread of COVID-19 and partnering with top experts to implement new standards of safety and enhanced operational protocols and procedures, which are among the most stringent in the hospitality industry. We are coming back Texas Strong and ready to welcome our guests to their home away from home.”

In addition to the hotel reopening, Fulton will be offering dining and beverage options, neighboring Good Things will be open for coffee and light bites, and in-room dining will also offer contactless delivery.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

In order to help travelers book with confidence, Fairmont Austin says flexible rates are available for booking, allowing changes or cancellations up to 24 hours in advance of arrival. For guests who have booked a non-flexible rate directly with Fairmont Austin for travel through September 7, the hotel says it has adopted more flexible modification and cancellation policies to help guests shift their travel plans as needed.

For more information and details on hours of operation for the pool, dining and additional amenities, visit the hotel's website or call the hotel directly at 512-600-2000.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.