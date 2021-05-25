Family, APD asking for help to find suspect in murder investigation

A man accused of shooting another man to death in March is still on the run and the victim's family and Austin police are asking for the public's help to find him.

Austin police say they're looking for 20-year-old Christian Perez-Morales, believed to be responsible for the death of Christopher Ray Martinez.

On March 21, 2021, Raquel Martinez lost her husband and the father to her three children. "Words can't even explain what I feel inside," she said.

Christian Perez-Morales (Austin Police Department)

Austin police say it was Perez-Morales who shot and killed Martinez and that the two were arguing over an ex when Perez-Morales pulled out his gun.

"During the argument, he brandished a firearm and shot Martinez multiple times before fleeing the scene," said the case's lead investigator David Fugitt with APD's homicide unit.

EMS tried life-saving measures, but Martinez died on scene. Martinez's mother, Joyce Martinez said Chris was her first-born and only son, describing him as a protector and a family man. "It's sad to know he didn't get to live a full life," she said.

Now, she's fighting to make sure that's how he's remembered. "All I want is justice for my son Chris," Joyce said.

Austin police say a murder warrant has been issued for Perez-Morales, but they need the public's help with locating him. "We believe there may be individuals out there he may be maintaining contact with who have the information we need," Fugitt said.

APD said he's armed and dangerous and they haven't ruled out he may not even be in Austin anymore. However, for the family, they’re not giving up.

"Christian Perez, you cannot run forever, do the right thing and turn yourself in," said Joyce.

There is a $1,000 reward for any tips leading to the arrest of Perez-Morales. If you have any information, you are asked to call APD.