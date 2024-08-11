Deadly Sunday on I-35: 3 killed in 2 separate crashes

It has been a deadly Sunday on I-35 in Austin.

Two people were killed early Sunday morning after they crashed into a construction site on I-35 in South Austin.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. August 11 in the northbound lanes, just south of William Cannon Drive. According to ATCEMS, the vehicle crashed into a pillar and caught on fire.

The two people inside were killed.

The crash caused major delays on I-35 in that area and still remains under investigation.

Hours earlier in downtown Austin, a pedestrian was killed on I-35 after being hit by a vehicle.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on August 11 on the southbound side between 3rd and 4th streets.

ATCEMS arrived to find the pedestrian unconscious and tried to revive them. However, the person was pronounced dead at the scene around 3 a.m.

The crash caused traffic delays in the area while police investigated.