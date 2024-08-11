Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas - A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Southeast Austin on Saturday night.
The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. August 10 at the intersection of Cardinal Loop and Presidential Boulevard.
That's just off SH 71 near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
MORE AUSTIN NEWS
- 1 detained after firing gun in Red River district: APD
- Deadly Sunday on I-35: 3 killed in 2 separate crashes
- Driver killed after being hit by train in South Austin: ATCEMS
The motorcyclist was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries.
The crash's cause is under investigation.