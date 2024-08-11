Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Austin airport

August 11, 2024
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

AUSTIN, Texas - A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in Southeast Austin on Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. August 10 at the intersection of Cardinal Loop and Presidential Boulevard.

That's just off SH 71 near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The motorcyclist was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with critical life-threatening injuries.

The crash's cause is under investigation.