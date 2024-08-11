1 detained after firing gun in Red River district: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - One person was detained after police say they fired a gun in Austin's busy Red River entertainment district.
Around 2 a.m. on August 11, Austin police got a call about a person who fired shots into the air at the corner of 8th and Red River streets just as bars were letting out.
Police taped off the area as they searched for evidence and investigated what happened.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect was detained at the scene, and it is currently unknown what charges they could face.