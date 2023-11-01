Texas DPS looking for BMW involved in fatal racing incident in North Austin

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Texas DPS)

Texas DPS is looking for a BMW they say was involved in a racing incident in North Austin last month that ended in a fatal crash.

On Oct. 22, just after 3:30 p.m., a black Tesla and a BMW were seen racing and driving recklessly near the intersection of W. Parmer Lane and McNeil Drive.

As a result, the Tesla crashed and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS is now trying to locate the driver of the BMW as it fled from the scene.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle should contact DPS Austin Communications at (512) 424-7391.