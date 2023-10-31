6 runaways arrested for multiple vehicle thefts in San Antonio, Fayette County

Six runaways were arrested in connection with multiple vehicle thefts in San Antonio and Fayette County, according to authorities.

Fayette County sheriff's deputies responded on Oct. 30 to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at a Flatonia business. Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen out of San Antonio and another vehicle belonging to the business was missing.

Later that same day, an employee reported that someone driving their stolen vehicle had come back before leaving again. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and six people were removed from the vehicle, including three juveniles.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Further investigation determined all six were wards of the state who had run away from various care facilities and were allegedly responsible for multiple vehicle thefts in San Antonio and the theft in Flatonia.

The three juveniles were detained, processed and released back to CPS.

The other three were arrested and booked into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center: 17-year-old Leah Martinez of Conroe for engaging in organized criminal activity; 17-year-old Mason Goodwin of Conroe for engaging in organized criminal activity; and 17-year-old Miguel Leos of San Antonio for engaging in organized criminal activity and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.