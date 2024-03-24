Man shot, killed at East Riverside apartment complex

A man was shot and killed at an East Riverside apartment complex on Saturday night.

Austin police officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired at The Patten West Apartments in the 2200 block of Wickersham Lane around 9:40 p.m. March 23.

When they arrived, police found a man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but a person of interest was detained at the scene.

At this time, police believe this is an isolated incident.

This is Austin's 14th homicide of 2024. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact APD.