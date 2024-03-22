Man arrested for murder in connection to fentanyl death of teen

article

A man was arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of a 16-year-old, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said on Thursday, March 21, Kreli Haynes was arrested by US Marshals and the Cedar Park Police Department on a warrant for murder.

The warrant was issued in connection with an incident that happened on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, when deputies WilCo deputies were dispatched to the 2500 block of Socorro Bend in Leander, regarding an alleged fentanyl overdose.

When deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy dead.

During the investigation, authorities gathered evidence linking Kreli Haynes to the sale of fentanyl. This evidence eventually led to his arrest, which was accompanied by additional charges.

Haynes is now facing additional charges of Man/Del PG1B 4-200g (fentanyl) and Unlawful Carry.