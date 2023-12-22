2 arrested in Fayette County after almost $200,000 found in spare tire: FCSO

Two men were arrested in Fayette County after police conducting a traffic stop discovered almost $200,000 in cash hidden in a spare tire.

On Tuesday afternoon at around 1:25 p.m. on westbound I-10, a drug interdiction investigator conducted a traffic stop on a 2023 White Chevy Silverado pickup truck for traffic violations.

The investigator, David Smith, observed several criminal indicators upon contact with the driver. Smith was given consent to search the truck, which was occupied by the driver, 34-year-old Everado Luna Guerrero, and a passenger, 19-year-old Salvador Gamez, both of Edinburg, Texas.

While conducting the search, Smith observed the spare tire had been tampered with. He asked Guerrero if they had done something to the spare tire; Guerrero replied they had not.

Smith scanned the tire with his handheld scanner and observed several bundles of cash in the tire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Everado Luna Guerrero mug shot. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Smith arrested both Guerrero and Gamez. Both subjects were transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center and charged with Felony Money Laundering.

DPS K-9 Trooper Zack Kind assisted at the scene. The cash seized totaled $199,910.