18-wheeler rollover crashes on I-10 in Fayette County

An 18-wheeler hauling junk cars crashed on I-10 in Fayette County Thursday morning.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the roll-over crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate at the rest area near the Gonzales County line.

Drivers are being warned to use caution when going through the area, and to expect the outside lane to be blocked for an extended period of time.

Right now there's no word on what caused the wreck, or whether there were any injuries.