Fayette County Sheriff's office responds to two fires this week

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says its deputies have responded to two fires this week, one in a barn near Fayetteville and one in a detached garage/workshop near Muldoon.

FCSO says it received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 reporting a barn on fire on Baron Road near SH 159 in the Fayetteville area. The Fayetteville Fire Department was called in to respond alongside FCSO deputies.

When crews arrived, they learned a large barn containing round bales of hay and other farm equipment was on fire. The Round Top-Warrenton and LaGrange fire departments were called in to assist.

The fire was contained and numerous bales of hay were removed by a neighbor who was assisting with his tractor. FCSO says the hay was a total loss and a cab tractor was also destroyed in the fire. The fire is believed to have been started from the tractor. There were no reported injuries.

The second fire was reported around 5:10 a.m. on Oct. 27 on Holstein Road near S. Old Smithville Road in the Muldoon area. The Muldoon Fire Department was called in to respond alongside FCSO deputies.

When crews arrived, they learned a detached garage and workshop were fully engulfed. The Flatonia Fire Department and EMS crews were also asked to respond.

FCSO says the fire was quickly extinguished, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter