Fentanyl Child Endangerment Act heads to Gov. Abbott's desk

The Brief The Fentanyl Endangerment Act is heading to the governor's desk. The bill would charge those allowing a child, the elderly or disabled persons to be exposed to fentanyl to be charged with a felony. The law would take effect on Sept. 1, 2025, if signed.



A bill that makes exposing children to fentanyl a felony charge is heading to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

The Fentanyl Child Endangerment Act is the state's latest attempt to curb fentanyl overdoses by charging those who allow children, the elderly and disabled persons to get exposed to the drug outside medical use.

The bill passed on a 140-1 vote in the House and a 30-1 vote in the Senate.

Only Sen. Molly Cook (D-Houston) voted against the bill.

In the House, Rep. Jolanda Jones (D-Houston) was shown voting no, but the House journal for the day includes comments that she intended to vote yes.

Fentanyl Deaths

In Texas, data from the Department of State Health Services shows Fentanyl poisoning deaths account for almost half of all accidental drug deaths in the state.

In 2023, more than 2,300 drug poisoning deaths were attributed to fentanyl, a number that has steadily increased since 2014.

Of the deaths attributed to the drug, 411 deaths were in people between the ages of 15-24, another 631 were in people between the ages of 25-34, and 644 deaths were attributed to fentanyl in people between the ages of 35-44.

What they're saying:

"In the wrong hands, fentanyl is not just dangerous, it’s deadly," Sen. Kelly Hancock, the bill's sponsor, said. "These added protections are designed to give local law enforcement and district attorneys the tools they need to keep our children and vulnerable adults safe in the ongoing fight against drug-poisoning deaths."

What's next:

The bill will go to Abbott's desk to be signed into law. The law would take effect on Sept. 1, 2025.