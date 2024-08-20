1st day of school classes canceled at Kealing Middle School

Classes are canceled on the first day of school for Kealing Middle School due to a fire.

The Austin Independent School District says late last night, the Austin Fire Department responded to a fire on the second floor of the school.

The fire was quickly contained and crews immediately began to air out the school with fans and repair the damage caused by the fire and sprinklers.

The district says they are hopeful they'll be able to welcome students back on Wednesday, Aug. 21, but will provide an update to families when they have more information this afternoon.

RELATED STORY: Fire breaks out in Kealing Middle School teachers' lounge

Any students who need to be on campus for any reason will have a safe space with activities in the gym and cafeteria.

Additionally, bagged lunch will be available for pick-up between 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the back of the school off Salina St. near the gym foyer.

Officials say it appears that the fire was related to an overloaded outlet in a classroom and the fire department does not suspect arson.

Kealing Middle School was included in the 2022 bond improvements. The campus was undergoing HVAC electrical and plumbing improvements.

This is not the first time Kealing experienced an electrical fire during a break.

In December 2022, firefighters responded to a fire in the teachers' lounge where AFD said a fridge was the source of the fire.