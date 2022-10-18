Fire at convenience store and gas station in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Crews are battling a fire at a convenience store and gas station in South Austin.
The fire is happening in the area of East Oltorf and Willow Creek.
Officials say crews began battling the fire at around 4 a.m.
The fire is believed to possibly have been caused by a trash fire.
Officials say the building is considered a total loss.
No injuries have been reported.
People are asked to avoid the area as crews continue to put out the flames.