Fire at convenience store and gas station in South Austin

Video provided by the Austin Fire Department shows crews battling the fire at a gas station and conveience store located in the area of Oltorf and Douglas Street.

AUSTIN, Texas - Crews are battling a fire at a convenience store and gas station in South Austin.

The fire is happening in the area of East Oltorf and Willow Creek.

Officials say crews began battling the fire at around 4 a.m.

The fire is believed to possibly have been caused by a trash fire.

Officials say the building is considered a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.

People are asked to avoid the area as crews continue to put out the flames.