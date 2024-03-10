Fire crews battle brush fire in Liberty Hill

Fire crews spent much of this weekend battling a stubborn brush fire in Liberty Hill.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Liberty Hill Fire Department)

The fire broke out yesterday in a pile of mulch in the area of Ronald Reagan and FM 3504.

Liberty Hill firefighters responded and got backup from Georgetown crews as well.

Smoke from the fire could be seen in Cedar Park and northwest Austin on Sunday morning.

MORE STORIES

As crews continued to douse the fire, no injuries were reported.

No word yet on what caused the fire.