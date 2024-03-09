2 shot in Liberty Hill; suspect at-large: police
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Liberty Hill police are looking for a suspect after two people were shot early Friday morning.
It happened on Hillcrest Lane near the intersection with Highway 29.
When officers arrived, they found and treated a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.
No word yet on what led up to the shooting, or the identity of the suspect.