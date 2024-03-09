House fire near downtown extinguished; crews searching for occupants: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin fire crews responded to a fire at a house in east Austin near I-35.
According to AFD, crews responded to a working structure fire in the 1000 block of Clermont Avenue.
AFD said there were reports of smoke and flames coming from the windows, with a person possibly inside the house.
The fire is now out, and crews are checking for fire extension and if there are any occupants present in the house.