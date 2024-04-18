Fire at vacant apartment building in Southeast Austin

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant apartment in Southeast Austin Thursday morning.

When they arrived at the building, located at 1500 Royal Crest, light smoke was showing.

Firefighters found a "small content/trash fire" inside one of the apartments, along with "multiple unauthorized residents", who were then escorted from the premises.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, but the smoke spread to several apartments.

Crews are continuing to search the building.