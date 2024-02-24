Fire at vacant building in central Austin knocked down: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant building in central Austin.
Crews were on the scene of a working fire at a vacant commercial structure in the 600 block of St. John's Avenue in Austin around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
AFD says the fire has been knocked down, and that crews were working on extinguishing hot spots.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.