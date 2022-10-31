'Alarming' number of firearms stolen from cars in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Police have launched a ‘Lock it down, Georgetown!’ campaign, urging residents to lock their car doors.
Police say the majority of crimes committed in Georgetown are property-related crimes, like burglary of a vehicle.
More than half of the vehicles that are burglarized are unlocked. Police say in some months, that number has been as high as 83%.
Georgetown police also say an ‘alarming’ number of firearms have been stolen from vehicles in the area.
They say thieves are much more likely to physically break into a car when items are left in plain sight.
Police say people should "Lock it. Hide it. Bring it."
- Lock your vehicles
- Hide your valuables
- Bring your keys with you
- Don't leave firearms in your vehicle.
"These actions are one of the simplest and most effective way to reduce this crime" says Chief Cory Tchida.