'Alarming' number of firearms stolen from cars in Georgetown

Police have launched a ‘Lock it down, Georgetown!’ campaign, urging residents to lock their car doors.

Police say the majority of crimes committed in Georgetown are property-related crimes, like burglary of a vehicle.

More than half of the vehicles that are burglarized are unlocked. Police say in some months, that number has been as high as 83%.

Georgetown police also say an ‘alarming’ number of firearms have been stolen from vehicles in the area.

They say thieves are much more likely to physically break into a car when items are left in plain sight.

Police say people should "Lock it. Hide it. Bring it."

Lock your vehicles

Hide your valuables

Bring your keys with you

Don't leave firearms in your vehicle.

"These actions are one of the simplest and most effective way to reduce this crime" says Chief Cory Tchida.