AFD urges caution when using fireworks to celebrate New Year

Austin Fire officials are asking the public to take extreme caution when using fireworks to celebrate New Year’s Eve, or to just leave it up to the professionals.

"It just takes one spark from a firework," said Rachael Lewis with the Austin Fire Department.

Lewis says one spark is all it takes to accidentally light a home on fire with a firework.

"This time of year, we recommend that people stay away from fireworks. If you're not going to do that, we recommend all kinds of firework safety," she said.

Lewis says AFD receives over 19,000 reports of fires yearly that get tied back to fireworks. This year, Lewis says the department is preparing for the worst case scenario just to be safe because that is what they have seen in years prior.

"We see lots of trash can fires, lots of dumpster fires, and a surprisingly large amount of house fires related to fireworks when lighting a firework," she said.

If you plan to use fireworks, Lewis advises not to light the fireworks anywhere near people, animals, homes, or anything that could catch fire easily.

"We recommend that people have, when they're letting off fireworks, a small container of water or a five gallon pail full of water to help extinguish the spent and unused fireworks. We also recommend having a fire hose or garden hose even out and available to help extinguish any hot spots that the fireworks may cause on your lawn," said Lewis.

Fireworks allowed in city limits include glowworms, smoke devices, sparklers, and poppers. Any other firework is illegal in the City of Austin.

"We don't recommend people travel outside of the county to light off fireworks. That increases the incidence of fires and injuries out in those areas," said Lewis.

She recommends seeing a professional firework show instead of picking them up yourself.

"Austin does put on a really good fireworks show," said Lewis.

The city is once again hosting its annual free New Year celebration at Auditorium Shores on Sunday. The event picks up at 7 pm with a countdown starting at 11:55 pm.