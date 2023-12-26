Health experts warn about sickness during busy holiday travel

It’s the season for traveling and getting sick. Health officials are warning about illnesses spreading during this busy week of holiday travel.

While many people have already traveled and gathered for the holidays, some are just now making it to their destinations.

"It’s been almost six months since I saw my parents and my brother and my nephew, so I’m very excited to see them and just hang out and relax and do part two of Christmas," St. Louis resident Jacob Matthews said when he landed at ABIA.

The delay was not because of airlines this year, though.

"I didn’t really know what to expect the day after Christmas, but it was pretty smooth, all things considered," Matthews said.

"It was a little packed this morning, but it was a very easy flight," Phoenix resident David Thompson said when he landed at ABIA.

Travelers said it’s been a relatively smooth holiday travel season especially compared to this time last year when a staffing and technology meltdown with Southwest Airlines stranded more than two million people.

AAA predicts 2.5 million more travelers this year compared to last and one of the busiest days is coming up on Friday, December 29.

"I think people took a couple extra days off, kind of bled into the week, so I think you’re going to see across all the next few days kind of spread out," Thompson said.

With New Year’s celebrations right around the corner, health experts are warning people that the Flu, colds, RSV, and COVID are making their rounds.

"Just making sure my daily vitamin regimen," Thompson said.

If you’re traveling or with a group of people, health experts suggest wearing a mask as a precaution or staying home if you’re sick.