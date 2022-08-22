First day of classes for University of Texas at Austin students

Most of the younger kids are now back in classes, and today it's official the end of summer for students at the University of Texas at Austin.

An estimated 7,000 students from all over the world moved in over the weekend.

"It's a signal that school is ready to start back so I'm really excited about the fact that that means students are here there's going to be life on campus again so many of our students are freshman we get to kick off their journey in higher education," says Director of Student Learning, Development, and Engagement Brandon Jones.

50,000 students will be returning to campus and "Longhorn Welcome" will officially welcome them with lots of events to help students get acclimated and learn about UT traditions.