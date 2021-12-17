IDEA Austin celebrates first Ivy League acceptances for Class of 2022

IDEA Public Schools is celebrating their first two Ivy League acceptances from the Class of 2022.

Yvette Reyes from IDEA Montopolis College Prep has become the first student from her campus to be accepted into an Ivy League after being accepted to Cornell University.

IDEA Montopolis College Prep student Yvette Reyes has been accepted to Cornell University. (IDEA Public Schools)

"I am so incredibly proud of our students and what they have accomplished this year," says Cristopher Rubio, principal for IDEA Montopolis College Prep. "Many students, like Yvette Reyes, have proved themselves throughout their education, especially during this difficult year. We cannot wait to see what they have in store in their near future."

Similarly, Andrea Garcia, who is part of IDEA Rundberg's first class of graduating seniors, has been accepted to Brown University. Garcia will be the first in her family to attend college.

IDEA Rundberg student Andrea Garcia has been accepted to Brown University.

IDEA Rundberg Principal Taylor Nichols says that Garcia proved herself throughout her years at IDEA and that Brown will be incredibly lucky to have her attend.

