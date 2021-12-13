Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics begin Dec. 14 at IDEA Public Schools

IDEA Public Schools will be hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week at its Austin area campuses for ages 5 and up.

The clinics are open to the public and will have vaccines available on a first-come, first-serve basis. First, second and booster shots will be available at each location.

IDEA Public Schools has partnered with numerous organizations to make this possible, including Hays Latinos United, Travis County Vaccine Collaborative and Austin Public Health.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at the following locations and times:

Tuesday, December 14 from 4-6 p.m.: IDEA Parmer Park at 1438 E Yager Ln in IDEA Parmer Park at 1438 E Yager Ln in Northeast Austin in partnership with Travis County Vaccine Collaborative

Wednesday, December 15 from 4-6 p.m.: IDEA Bluff Springs at 1700 E Slaughter Ln in IDEA Bluff Springs at 1700 E Slaughter Ln in South Austin in partnership with Travis County Vaccine Collaborative

Thursday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: IDEA Round Rock Tech at 3301 Greenlawn Blvd in Round Rock in partnership with Travis County Vaccine Collaborative

Saturday, December 18 from 9 a.m. to noon: IDEA Health Professions at 5816 Wilcab Rd in IDEA Health Professions at 5816 Wilcab Rd in East Austin in partnership with Austin Public Health

Saturday, December 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: IDEA Kyle at 640 Philomena Dr in IDEA Kyle at 640 Philomena Dr in Kyle in partnership with Hays Latinos United

