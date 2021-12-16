PfISD Spanish Spelling Bee won by Highland Park Elementary student

Fernanda Giron, a fifth-grade student at Highland Park Elementary School, earned first place in the 10th annual Pflugerville ISD (PfISD) Spanish Spelling Bee.

The event was held on Tuesday at Delco Elementary School and was open to the 11 elementary campuses which host the district's dual language Spanish program. Students from third to fifth grade were eligible to compete.

Giron was named champion after outlasting 12 other PfISD students and successfully spelling the word "jarabe."

Two Spring Hill Elementary School students placed second and third in the competition. Third-grade student Sebastian Castillo finished second place, and fifth-grade student Joel Jaimes finished third.

PfISD was unable to hold their annual Spanish Spelling Bee last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giron's win makes her eligible to compete in the annual National Spanish Spelling Bee in 2022, which is normally held in July. A date has not yet been announced for the event.

