Fixed-route bus service in Georgetown to end Oct. 1, 2021

The fixed-route bus system currently serving Georgetown residents is ending on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Georgetown City Council directed staff to negotiate a new paratransit agreement with Capital Metro, without any provision for fixed-route service, during its July 27 meeting.

The paratransit service is expected to continue, according to a press release from the city.

The paratransit service currently serves 235 riders and is only available to people with disabilities. Eligibility and screening for paratransit services is provided, through a paper application, by the Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS), a subcontractor for Capital Metro.

In the new agreement, the city council anticipates having one vehicle providing the current, curb-to-curb service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Eligible riders would continue to pay $2 per trip and be required to make a reservation 24 hours in advance through the website or by calling 512-478-RIDE (7433).

"The City of Georgetown remains committed to providing exceptional services where they are needed," Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder said. "The council has been very forward-thinking and proactive with regard to providing some form of public transit to meet our residents’ needs. City Council has given direction to discontinue the current fixed route system as of Oct. 1, 2021, but to continue providing our paratransit services. The current fixed-route system has not produced the expected ridership. As Georgetown continues to grow, so will the need for public transportation. I would expect this issue to be reassessed in the future."

CARTS’ Interurban Coach bus service between Georgetown and Austin will also continue. The bus picks up passengers from two stops in Georgetown, at Ninth and Main streets and 3620 S. Austin Ave., twice a day Monday through Friday and has several stops on the way to and in Austin, including University Oaks, Tech Ridge Park & Ride, and Austin Greyhound.

