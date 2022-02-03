Flight cancelations expected to continue due to winter weather

The winter storm has snarled air travel across the region, including in Austin.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport reported hundreds of canceled flights Thursday alone, and that's expected to spill into Friday as well.

The airport did remain open, but between arrivals and departures, about 450 flights were canceled Thursday—though not because of conditions at ABIA.

"We've been pretty prepared for this weather," said Bailey Grimmett, Senior Public Information Specialist for ABIA.

Ice did start to accumulate on the runway, with crews treating it as needed—as airlines worked to de-ice their planes.

"All hands on deck over here at the airport to ensure we have an operational and safe runway," said Grimmett.

Most flights were actually scrapped because of weather at other airports, like Dallas-Fort Worth. The FAA shut down the Dallas hub for several hours earlier in the day Thursday due to the ice. In other cases, airlines themselves opted to cancel as a precaution.

"We have seen a ripple effect for flight cancelations and impacts to flights leading into tomorrow, potentially Saturday," said Grimmett.

Avery and Michael Bonahoom of Austin are among the lucky few who actually had a flight take off.

"I personally have some PTSD from last year and I thought there’s no way we’re getting out of town," said Avery Bonahoom.

But sure enough, their 6 p.m. flight to New York was actually on time.

"Really surprised. We’ve got several friends that were canceled this morning, and they were rescheduled for tomorrow, and they were already canceled," said Michael Bonahoom.

David Randall has been trying to get back to Salt Lake City since Wednesday night, and he's hoping to make it out Friday.

"Stranded right now," said Randall. "I stayed at Motel 6 last night, but they are talking about bringing out cots tonight."

Now, he’s wishing he just stayed home.

"It’s terrible, unbelievable. I came here to get into a warmer climate and wound up getting in a colder climate," said Randall.

Fewer than 20 flights actually took off from ABIA Thursday. If you have a flight scheduled for Friday, you should check with your airline to make sure it’s still taking off.

