Austin-Travis County opening warming shelters for Texas winter storm

Warming centers will open at 9 a.m. today throughout Austin and Travis County because of the severe cold weather in our area.

An arctic air mass will continue to spread across the Austin area today, bringing the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this winter. According to the National Weather Service, wintry precipitation, mainly in the form of freezing rain and sleet will occur across portions of South Central Texas this morning into this afternoon and early evening. There is also a strong possibility that freezing rain and sleet amounts will cause hazardous travel conditions.

"The entire city is getting ready for the impending weather, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure we’re prepared," said Juan Ortiz, Director for the City of Austin’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. "The City and County are working together to make sure every resident has the information and resources they need to stay safe during this event."

The following community shelters will be operating 24 hours a day for as long as conditions dictate. Individuals sheltering will be offered the opportunity to remain during the day and the upcoming nights.

Dove Springs Recreation Center - 5801 Ainez Dr. Austin TX, 78744

Dittmar Recreation Center - 1009 W. Dittmar Rd., Austin, TX 78748

Gus Garcia Recreation Center - 1201 E. Rundberg Ln., Austin, TX 78753

Givens Recreation Center - 3811 E. 12th St., Austin, TX 78721

Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center - 2608 Gonzales St., Austin TX 78702

Additionally, the following day warming centers will be open on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. - 9 p. m. for those needing to warm up and charge their electronic devices during the day.

Cowan Elementary - 2817 Kentish Dr., Austin, TX 78748

Wooten Elementary - 1406 Dale Dr., Austin, TX 78757

It is critical that the public is weather aware and monitors the conditions in the community in the coming days, according to the City of Austin. For regular updates visit AustinTexas.gov/Alerts for information in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Burmese, Urdu, Arabic, French, Hindi, and Pashto. Residents can text ATXWEATHER to 888-777 for updates in English or ATXCLIMA to 888-777 for updates in Spanish.

