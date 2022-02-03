Turn Around, Don't Drown: Low water crossings closed in Austin area

There is a strong possibility that freezing rain and sleet amounts will cause hazardous travel impacts in Central Texas today. Residents are being asked to stay home, if possible.

According to the National Weather Service, wintry precipitation, mainly in the form of freezing rain and sleet will occur across portions of South Central Texas this morning into this afternoon and early evening. There is also a strong possibility that freezing rain and sleet amounts will cause hazardous travel impacts across the Hill Country to the I-35 corridor from New Braunfels to Georgetown, including the Austin metro area today.

Ice accumulations of 1/10 to 1/4 of an inch are expected with isolated amounts to 1/2 inch possible.

Sleet accumulations of 1/4 to 1/2 inch are also possible.

Austin is in the middle of flash flood alley and things around here can change just as quickly, according to the City of Austin. That means dry creek beds can reportedly overflow their banks in a matter of minutes. Or in some cases, seconds.

"That's why it's so important to never try and cross a roadway that has water over it, even if you can still see the road. It only takes a couple of inches of water to get between your tires and the pavement, washing your car--with you in it--off and into dangerous conditions," the City of Austin says on it's website. "So please, don't put us at unnecessary risk; obey the barriers and warning signs. Turn Around, Don't Drown."

To see a list of low water crossings currently closed in Central Texas, click here. Information on local roadways and their conditions can also be found on Austin Transportation's Twitter.

Highway conditions can be monitored at DriveTexas.org.

