Ceremony, removal of iconic Barton Springs leaning pecan tree delayed: PARD

Austin's Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) has decided to delay removing "Flo", the iconic Barton Springs leaning pecan tree while it reviews additional considerations.

The tree was diagnosed with Kretzchmaria deusta, a brittle cinder fungus, on Aug. 15, 2023.

Austin PARD previously said there is no effective treatment for the fungus, as the disease feeds on live tissue and can cause otherwise healthy-looking trees to collapse under their own weight.

PARD spoke with independent certified arborists for additional inspections and opinions, and all four had unanimously advised removing Flo because of safety and the lack of "viable treatment alternatives".

PARD originally had decided to remove Flo on Thursday, Sept. 14 during hours that the Barton Springs Pool is closed, as well as host a Celebration of Life ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 13. However, Monday, PARD said they have decided to delay the ceremony and removal.

The tree has grown beside Barton Springs Pool for generations: the earliest known photos of the tree are dated from 1925-1926.

PARD said Monday that it recognizes Flo's importance and has taken great measures to preserve the historic tree for many decades.

Residents are encouraged to share their stories, memories and photos of Flo by emailing treestories@austintexas.gov.