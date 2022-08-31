Flood Advisory issued for several Central Texas counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for the following counties: Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, and Llano.

The advisory is in effect until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 31.

NWS says minor flooding is likely in low-lying and poor drainage areas due to excessive rainfall.

Low-water crossings are expected to become dangerous due to flowing water.

As of 8:30 p.m., NWS reports between 1-2.5 inches of rain have already fallen in portions of Central Texas.

Blanco, Gillespie and Llano County have received 3-6 inches of rainfall within the last 48 hours, according to NWS. 1-2 inches of additional rainfall is expected.

NWS is reminding those in the advisory areas to use caution. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads.

To view flood safety tips, click here.



