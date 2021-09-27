Florida Congressman rips DC food, reaps the whirlwind on Twitter

If there’s one thing District residents are proud of, it’s the dining experience in the nation’s capital – so a Florida Congressman may have bitten off more than he could chew when he ripped DC food on Twitter.

READ MORE: Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"Can we talk about DC food being terrible? Because it’s not great ya’ll," he wrote.

Representative Omari Hardy said on the social media platform.

READ MORE: Jose Andres throws out first pitch at Nationals game

Shortly after noon, the Congressman – whose district includes several South Florida communities – had more than 700 replies.

READ MORE: Third annual DMV Black Restaurant Week underway

The responses ranged from hostile, to humorous, to suggestions for places Hardy might dine at.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

One user noted that the District has more Michelin star restaurants than the state of Florida; another wrote "Someone’s taking the closure of the Dave Thomas Circle Wendy’s pretty hard."