Florida governor planning to visit Texas border with Governor Abbott

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is planning on visiting Texas this weekend for a border security briefing.

DeSantis had deployed Florida law enforcement to Texas to assist in border security efforts after Governor Greg Abbott announced his plans to spend at least $250M on a border wall.

Abbott and DeSantis are planning on meeting with state and local officials as well as law enforcement in Del Rio on Saturday, July 17.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Adjutant General of Texas Tracy Norris, National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd, and Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez will also be in attendance.

The press conference is scheduled to begin around 2 p.m. on July 17. FOX 7 Austin is planning on carrying the briefing on our website, news app, and Youtube page.

