Florida trooper finds 'furever family' for puppies on cold night, officials say

article

A group of puppies have a new home thanks to a generous Florida trooper, officials said.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper Susan Barge was working a hit-and-run crash on Saturday when she noticed a trio of pups under the porch of a nearby home.

They said that the trooper spoke with the homeowner and with the cooler temperatures in the state, she offered to re-home the pups.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

"They have all since been adopted by their furever family," the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.