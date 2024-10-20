FM 620 road closures: Leander ISD closes 8 schools for Monday

The Brief Leander ISD is closing 8 of its campuses Monday due to ongoing repairs on a gas line Crews have been working to repair the line since Friday LISD will be closing schools in the Vandegrift HS feeder pattern



Leander ISD has decided to close eight of its campuses on Monday due to ongoing repair work on a gas line along FM 620.

On Friday, Oct. 18, Lake Travis Fire Rescue reported that a construction crew hit an eight-inch gas line at FM 620 and Ranch Road 2222.

Since then, crews from Texas Gas Service have been working to repair the line, but that has caused road closures in the area. As of 6:15 p.m. Oct. 20, both directions of FM 620 are expected to reopen late Sunday night, but the 2222 bypass is expected to remain closed, according to Lake Travis Fire Rescue.

In light of this, Leander ISD says they will be closing schools in the Vandegrift High School feeder pattern for Monday, which includes:

Grandview Hills Elementary

Laura W. Bush Elementary

River Place Elementary

River Ridge Elementary

Steiner Ranch Elementary

Canyon Ridge Middle School

Four Points Middle School

Vandegrift High School

Leander ISD says that after careful consideration, the district determined school operations would contribute significantly to traffic and that the same logistical challenges seen on Friday "seem inevitable Monday."

LISD says this closure will also impact students who attend schools or programs at other campuses as there will be no bus transportation from the Vandegrift HS feeder area to other parts of the district.

While families can choose to provide their own transportation, the district says campus and program leaders are aware it may not be possible for all and will excuse the absence.

There will also be no extracurricular activities or practices before school. However, the district expects to make a decision on Monday by 10 a.m. if there will be afterschool activities.

READ THE FULL LETTER TO FAMILIES AND STAFF BELOW

Dear Families and Staff in the Vandegrift HS Feeder Pattern,

The repair work on a gasline near 2222 and 620 has continued to cause road closures and residual traffic in the area. The latest information from the Texas Department of Transportation indicates road closures will continue through Sunday evening with no guarantee roads will open completely by Monday morning.

After careful consideration, we have determined school operations contribute significantly to traffic due to car and bus transportation. The logistical challenges for buses, drop-offs and pick-ups that we experienced Friday seem inevitable Monday. Furthermore, the extended time students and staff would spend in traffic will disrupt the school day and reduce valuable instructional time.

Due to these circumstances and, more importantly, in an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff, we are closing schools in the Vandegrift High School feeder pattern on Monday, October 21. This decision specifically impacts Grandview Hills Elementary, Laura W. Bush Elementary, River Place Elementary, River Ridge Elementary, Steiner Ranch Elementary, Canyon Ridge Middle School, Four Points Middle School and Vandegrift High School.

This decision also impacts students who live in this area and attend schools or programs at other LISD campuses, such as Early College High School, LEO, Dual Language programs, 18+ Special Programs, and CTE courses at other high schools, as bus transportation will not be provided from the VHS feeder to other parts of the district. Families are encouraged to provide their own transportation, however, we also understand that may not be possible. Campus and program leaders are aware and will excuse the absence.

The school closures also means there will be no extracurricular activities or practices before school. However, we anticipate an additional update Monday morning that will help us clarify whether we can host afterschool activities. We will make decisions Monday by 10 a.m. and provide an update shortly thereafter.

We appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate this situation. We understand this may cause inconvenience, but the safety of our students is our top priority. We will follow up with additional information as we reevaluate what additional steps should be taken.